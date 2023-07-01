Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 1st (AX, BHB, IOVA, IQV, LANC, LGL, LIQT, MNRO, MRIN, NBY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 1st:

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

