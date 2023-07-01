Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 1st (AX, BHB, IOVA, IQV, LANC, LGL, LIQT, MNRO, MRIN, NBY)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 1st:

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

