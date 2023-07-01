IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $514.79 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $514.79 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

