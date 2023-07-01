IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

IP Group stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. IP Group has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.81.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

