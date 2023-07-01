iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.64

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.64 and traded as low as $34.48. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 2,675 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN during the first quarter worth about $2,773,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.