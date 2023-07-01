IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Declares $0.07 Dividend

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LRND opened at $25.72 on Friday. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07.
About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
