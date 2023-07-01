iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYFree Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of BATS USHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 2,569,372 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

