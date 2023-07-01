iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.