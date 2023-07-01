iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.