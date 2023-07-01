iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

