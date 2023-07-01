iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.