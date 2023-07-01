iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 77.9% in June

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 1,301,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,530. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

