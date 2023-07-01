iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 77.9% in June

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSFree Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 1,301,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,530. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.