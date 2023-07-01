iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

