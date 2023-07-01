iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5543 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HEFA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,134 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,300,000 after purchasing an additional 402,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

