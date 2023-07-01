iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 60.4% in June

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
XT opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.