iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 60.4% in June

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 124,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,510,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

