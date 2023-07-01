iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2341 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,210 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

