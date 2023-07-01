iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IBHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 273,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

