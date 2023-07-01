iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 108,113 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,122,000 after purchasing an additional 312,713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,107 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

