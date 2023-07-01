iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 12,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,628. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
