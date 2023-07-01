iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GVI)

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GVI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,854 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

