iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Plans $0.18 Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 107,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,278,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

