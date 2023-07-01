iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2111 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS EMHY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,870 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,305,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.