iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Trimmed by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

