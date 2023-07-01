iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWM stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.