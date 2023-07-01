iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:GOVT)

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 9,404,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

