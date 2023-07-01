Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Up 206.3% in June

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Israel Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $83,000.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Up 15.8 %

ISRLW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 3,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,400. Israel Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

