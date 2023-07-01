Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
ITUB opened at $5.91 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
