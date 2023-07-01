ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in June

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 544,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,029,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Trading Up 0.1 %

ITOCHU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 12,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,460. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

