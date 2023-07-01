J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $44.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.70.
About J D Wetherspoon
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.