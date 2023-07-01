J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $44.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

About J D Wetherspoon

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.