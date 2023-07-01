Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Jackpot Digital
