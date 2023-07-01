Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.