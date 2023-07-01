Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

CZNC stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

