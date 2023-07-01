JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.90) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.04) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.14) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 146 ($1.86) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.61. The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,796.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.39%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

