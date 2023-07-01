Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ANA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

