Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
HPGLY stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.50. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $197.60.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
