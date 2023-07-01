Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.50. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $197.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

