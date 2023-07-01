Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

