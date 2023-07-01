Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Hits $143,160.59

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $143,160.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,582.89 or 1.00004602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084482 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,671.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

