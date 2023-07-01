JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

