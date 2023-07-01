JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.