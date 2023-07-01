JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.32.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
