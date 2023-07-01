JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 651.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

