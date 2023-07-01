JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.43 and its 200 day moving average is $374.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

