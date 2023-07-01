JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 136,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,983,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

