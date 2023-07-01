John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Director Buys $94,980.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $34.04 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $83,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

