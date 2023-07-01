Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

