Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

