Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $25.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,994,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

