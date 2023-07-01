Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

