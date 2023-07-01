Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $134.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

