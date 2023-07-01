Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

