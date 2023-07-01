JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Plans Dividend of $0.13

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,170 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $348,000.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.