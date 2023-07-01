JUMPN (JST) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

